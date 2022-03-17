ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
ASC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.38%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
FFL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.11%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.31%)
SNGP 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
TELE 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TPL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.6%)
TPLP 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.63%)
TREET 30.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.58%)
WAVES 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 29.6 (0.68%)
BR30 15,649 Increased By 126.4 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,976 Increased By 255.9 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,019 Increased By 96.2 (0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No-trust motion: lawyers say govt, opposition must not resort to use of force

Terence J Sigamony 17 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The top national and provincial Bar councils and associations urged the government and the opposition parties to refrain from use of force for the success or failure of the no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The representatives of Bar councils and associations from all over Pakistan Wednesday held a meeting at the Supreme Court building in the chair of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Ahsan Bhoon and Vice-Chairman Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Hafeez ur Rehman.

The participants authorised SCBA president and PBC vice-chairman to approach the Supreme Court or High Court to deal with any constitutional crisis that may arise due to law and order situation in Islamabad. The speaker National Assembly was asked to allow six members of the PBC and the SCBA to act as observers on no-confidence voting day.

They said the violations of the procedure, mentioned in the constitution, would push the country into crises and provide an opportunity to the undemocratic forces to take advantage of the situation. They asked the government and the opposition to avoid holding protest rallies and use of force for no-confidence motion.

They said if the prime minister has the majority in the Parliament then the opposition should respect this mandate, otherwise, in case of no-confidence success the premier should hand over the power to the opposition in accordance with the provisions of the constitution and the law.

They said the closure of roads leading to the Constitution Avenue is unconstitutional and illegal; therefore, asked the authorities to take measures and ensure that the citizens’ movement on the Red Zone without any hindrance, as it is against the spirit of Article 15 of the Constitution.

They hoped that the voting process on no-confidence in the National Assembly would be held peacefully and the speaker NA would exercise his constitutional and legal role transparently and impartially, adding if any untoward situation emerges due to unconstitutional steps then the speaker will be responsible.

The participants asked the leaders of all the political parties not to use foul language against each other, saying the kind of unethical language used by them is giving a negative message to the youth. The meeting condemned the manhandling of former SCBA and PBC chief Kamran Murtaza by Islamabad police, and urged the authorities to take action against the officials who unlawfully arrested Kamran Murtaza.

They demanded that Bangladeshis who were born in Pakistan and have been living in the country for long should be issued CNIC, so that they could also avail rights enshrined in the constitution.

Meanwhile, Hafeez ur Rehman Chaudhry, Vice-Chairman and Pir Muhammad Masood Chishti, Chairman, Executive Committee of the PBC in a statement strongly condemned the Karnataka’s High Court verdict, where the Court has erroneously upheld the imposition of ban on wearing the Hijab in classrooms of educational institutions. They expressed their deep concerns and said that it is the fundamental right to practice one’s religion and this decision manifestly failed to uphold the principle of freedom to religious practices. They further said that Indian Courts should not be voice of Indian Government and should give their verdict independently especially regarding religious matters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Supreme Court opposition parties Imran Khan PBC SCBA no trust motion

Comments

1000 characters

No-trust motion: lawyers say govt, opposition must not resort to use of force

Govt lifts all Covid-related restrictions

Low-cost housing, microenterprises: Revised PRs to help MFBs boost access to finance

Microfinance: Accountholders can invest in govt securities: SBP

Raast P2P service: SBP relaxes transactional limits

Rs201.572bn for KCR: Ecnec approves over Rs270bn uplift projects

Govt, ADB discuss energy programme, reforms

Comments sought on GCV in GSAs under NPPMCL

Fed hikes rates, signals aggressive turn against inflation

India approves investments worth $1.79bn from its neighbours

Seeds including rice seeds not exempted from ST: FBR

Read more stories