Terrorist killed in Layyah ‘friendly fire’

LAYYAH: Layyah police claimed on Wednesday that a terrorist, who was allegedly involved in the murder of three police officers, was killed in firing by his “accomplices” during a shootout.

Police said that the deceased had been identified as Sajjad alias Sajji, and he was wanted by police in 17 different cases of heinous crime like murder, murder attempt, and dacoity.

Police claimed that they attempted to stop some suspected persons while patrolling in Khan Wala area, but they resorted to indiscriminate firing on the police.

The police fired back in retaliation, and when the firing stopped, they found the dead body of Sajjad alias Sajji who was killed in firing by his “accomplices”.

“The accused was involved in the murder of three police officers including Inspector Imran Barohi and Sub Inspector Mujtaba”, police said.

“The accused was a resident of Dera Ghazi Khan district”, they added.