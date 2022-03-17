Visit of Austrian FM to boost bilateral ties: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria, Alexander Schallenberg, will visit Pakistan from 16-19 March 2022, at the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Foreign Office said Wednesday that the Austrian foreign minister will be accompanied by a business delegation.

During his visit, Foreign Minister Schallenberg will hold delegation talks with Qureshi to review the whole range of bilateral matters, as well as, discuss regional and global issues of importance.

The Austrian foreign minister is also expected to meet other dignitaries during his visit. A business roundtable is being organised where Austrian and Pakistani businessmen will get an opportunity to discuss prospective business opportunities.

The Austrian foreign minister would undertake a visit to Lahore, the Foreign Office statement added.

“Austria is a valued partner of Pakistan. The two countries have longstanding, cordial relations with growing cooperation in diverse fields,” it stated, adding that a number of Austrian companies are doing business in Pakistan and the two countries have linkages in the field of higher education.

It added that Pakistan and Austria also cooperate closely at international fora. “The visit of Austrian foreign minister to Pakistan is expected to impart further impetus to the multifaceted Pakistan-Austria relationship,” it added.

Foreign Minister of Austria and Qureshi will also address a joint press stakeout today (Thursday) after their talks at the Foreign Office.

