CM’s self-employment scheme: 1.5m people given loans worth Rs49.78bn

Recorder Report 17 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Industry and Commerce Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that under the Chief Minister’s self employment scheme, over 1.5 million people were provided loans worth Rs49.780 billion.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said that millions of people have benefited from various schemes of easy loans of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC); its credit schemes have been helping people to start their own businesses.

“Under Punjab Rozgar Scheme, loans amounting to Rs730 million were disbursed among 1,268 persons; easy loan of Rs100,000 to Rs10 million is being provided under this scheme. Moreover, in the span of five years loans worth Rs30 billion would be disbursed and subsequently employment opportunities would be created for more than 1.6 million households.

According to him, 48 loans of Rs1.2 million were released under HDC Zahir per Scheme. 110 loans of Rs18.4 million were provided under Up-Scaling /Handholding of Loans of CMSES scheme, 168 loans of Rs4 million were issued to women artisans of Bahawalnagar and Cholistan, 695 loans of Rs81.19 million were issued to skilled and semi-skilled workers under interest free loan scheme, and 445 loans of Rs89 million were issued under the scheme of financial support for cottage industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

