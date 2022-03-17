ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
ASC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.38%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
FFL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.11%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.31%)
SNGP 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
TELE 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TPL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.6%)
TPLP 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.63%)
TREET 30.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.58%)
WAVES 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 29.6 (0.68%)
BR30 15,649 Increased By 126.4 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,976 Increased By 255.9 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,019 Increased By 96.2 (0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf bourses rise, strong economic data propels Saudi 2pc higher

Reuters 17 Mar, 2022

DUBAI: Gulf markets ended higher on Wednesday, with Saudi Arabia’s main index marking a gain after five straight sessions of losses as its gross domestic product rate rose.

Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product rose by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, while overall growth last year increased by 3.2%, official statistics showed, which were largely in line with earlier government estimates.

“Economic output for Saudi Arabia remains strong and in line with forecasts, which could help support the stock market overall,” said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst of XTB MENA. Saudi currently has “strong fundamentals” favouring the stock market’s direction, he said.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 2%, with Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) jumping 9.9% after United Arab Emirates telecoms group e& made an offer to increase its stake in Mobily to 50% and one share.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco lifted sentiment, rising 5.5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index ended 2.6% higher, with real estate companies Heliopolis and Medinet Nasr advancing 9.2% and 6%, respectively.

On Tuesday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has asked the government to set a price for unsubsidized bread following recent bread price increases.

Mourad said this move to alleviate the effect of rising wheat prices could help stabilize Egypt’s stock market.

Dubai’s main index gained 2% aided by a 14% jump in Islamic Arab Insurance Co.

In Abu Dhabi, the index ended 1.2% higher, with e& putting on 1.9%.

The Qatari index rose 0.3%, boosted by heavyweights Qatar International Islamic Bank and Qatar Gas Transport.

gross domestic product Farah Mourad Etihad Etisalat

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf bourses rise, strong economic data propels Saudi 2pc higher

Govt lifts all Covid-related restrictions

Low-cost housing, microenterprises: Revised PRs to help MFBs boost access to finance

Microfinance: Accountholders can invest in govt securities: SBP

Raast P2P service: SBP relaxes transactional limits

Rs201.572bn for KCR: Ecnec approves over Rs270bn uplift projects

Govt, ADB discuss energy programme, reforms

Comments sought on GCV in GSAs under NPPMCL

Fed hikes rates, signals aggressive turn against inflation

India approves investments worth $1.79bn from its neighbours

Seeds including rice seeds not exempted from ST: FBR

Read more stories