BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 16, 2022). ==================================== BR...
17 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 16, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,975.69
High: 44,283.88
Low: 43,719.82
Net Change: 255.87
Volume (000): 77,395
Value (000): 3,939,517
Makt Cap (000) 1,795,495,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,796.15
NET CH. (-) 57.13
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,221.12
NET CH. (+) 109.79
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,867.41
NET CH. (+) 32.61
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,624.17
NET CH. (+) 50.21
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,868.17
NET CH. (+) 0.74
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,549.61
NET CH. (+) 89.82
------------------------------------
As on: 16-March-2022
====================================
