KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 16, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,975.69 High: 44,283.88 Low: 43,719.82 Net Change: 255.87 Volume (000): 77,395 Value (000): 3,939,517 Makt Cap (000) 1,795,495,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,796.15 NET CH. (-) 57.13 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,221.12 NET CH. (+) 109.79 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,867.41 NET CH. (+) 32.61 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,624.17 NET CH. (+) 50.21 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,868.17 NET CH. (+) 0.74 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,549.61 NET CH. (+) 89.82 ------------------------------------ As on: 16-March-2022 ====================================

