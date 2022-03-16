ANL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.35%)
ASC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.2%)
ASL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
AVN 88.46 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.12%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
FFL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.92%)
FNEL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
GGGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.09%)
GGL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
GTECH 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.97%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 34.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.28%)
PACE 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.54%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
PTC 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SNGP 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
TELE 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TPL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TPLP 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.02%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.94%)
TRG 77.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.57%)
UNITY 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.28%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
BR100 4,392 Increased By 33.9 (0.78%)
BR30 15,715 Increased By 192.2 (1.24%)
KSE100 44,014 Increased By 294 (0.67%)
KSE30 17,023 Increased By 100.2 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pandemic sends 4.7mn more people into extreme poverty in SE Asia: ADB

Reuters 16 Mar, 2022

MANILA: The pandemic added 4.7 million more people to Southeast Asia’s most extreme poor in 2021, reversing gains made in fighting poverty, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Wednesday, while urging governments to take steps to boost economic growth.

The number of people in extreme poverty - defined as those living on less than $1.90 a day - was 24.3 million last year, or 3.7% of Southeast Asia’s collective 650 million population, the ADB said in a report.

Before the pandemic, figures for those in extreme poverty in Southeast Asia had been on the decline, with 14.9 million in 2019, down from 18 million in 2018 and 21.2 million in 2017.

“The pandemic has led to widespread unemployment, worsening inequality, and rising poverty levels, especially among women, younger workers, and the elderly in Southeast Asia,” said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.

Asakawa urged governments to improve health systems, streamline regulations to boost business competitiveness, invest in smart, green infrastructure and adopt technology to speed up growth.

The ADB said there were 9.3 million fewer employed workers in Southeast Asia in 2021 as COVID-19 curbs reduced economic activity, leaving millions without work.

Its 2021 growth forecast for Southeast Asia was 3.0%.

The region was projected to grow 5.1% this year but the Omicron COVID-19 variant could cut its growth outlook by as much as 0.8 percentage points if it spreads further and triggers supply and demand shocks, the ADB said.

Ramesh Subramaniam, director general at the ADB, said Southeast Asia’s growth outlook will be revised to reflect the impact of the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which he expected to be “manageable”.

“The challenge is going to be what does the medium term holds. Is this going to affect the region’s recovery from the pandemic and the fiscal challenges it will face?” Subramaniam said at the report’s launch.

“How can we make sure that any knock-on effects don’t become serious in the case of Southeast Asia?”

The conflict has forced Asia’s policymakers to rethink assumptions for 2022, with the risks of weak growth coupled with surging prices adding unwanted complexity to monetary setting plans.

Asian Development Bank coronavirus pandemic

Comments

1000 characters

Pandemic sends 4.7mn more people into extreme poverty in SE Asia: ADB

Pakistan to lift all Covid-19 related restrictions

OPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook

Oil prices climb as Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks stoke volatility

ECC approves Ramazan package for entire population

OMCs’ PDCs up to Mar 31st: ECC approves another Rs11.73bn as suppl grant

July-Feb textile group exports soar 26.08pc to $12.61bn YoY

Minimising build-up of expenditure arrears: Finance Division approves guidelines on commitment control

Exploration of oil, gas: Body formed to fine-tune Model Production Sharing Agreement draft

India missile firing may endanger regional peace, points out army

AGP admits civil service rules are binding on Centre

Read more stories