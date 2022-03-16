ANL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.46%)
ASC 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.37%)
ASL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.43%)
AVN 88.70 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.39%)
BOP 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
CNERGY 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.36%)
FFL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
FNEL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.41%)
GTECH 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.98%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 35.26 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.32%)
PACE 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.77%)
PIBTL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.93%)
PRL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.6%)
PTC 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SNGP 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.63%)
TELE 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.84%)
TPL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPLP 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.41%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.1%)
TRG 77.85 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.22%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.42%)
WAVES 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.71%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.59%)
BR100 4,426 Increased By 67.2 (1.54%)
BR30 15,813 Increased By 290.8 (1.87%)
KSE100 44,249 Increased By 529.2 (1.21%)
KSE30 17,117 Increased By 195 (1.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Australian shares rise on banks, tech boost; Fed meeting in focus

Reuters 16 Mar, 2022

Australian shares inched higher on Wednesday as firmer banking and technology stocks outweighed losses in energy and gold sectors, with investors awaiting an outcome from the US Federal Reserve’s meeting where it is seen hiking rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.5% at 7,130.6 points to by 2112 GMT.

The benchmark has gyrated between gains and losses in the past few sessions on mixed developments from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, expected US interest rate hikes, and falling commodity prices.

A Wall Street rally overnight boosted Australian tech stocks 2.9% on Wednesday. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc jumped 6.4%, while Wisetech Global was up 3.1%.

Financials gained for a third session in a row, up 0.6%, with the “Big Four” banks gaining between 0.3% and 1.2%.

Healthcare stocks advanced 1.5%. Heavyweight biopharma co CSL Ltd was up 1.4%.

Energy slipped nearly 1% after oil prices tumbled more than 6% as traders worried growing pandemic lockdowns in China could dent demand Heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos lost 0.9% and 0.3%, respectively.

Weak bullion prices led gold stocks to decline 0.1%, with the country’s largest gold miner Newcrest Mining falling nearly 2%. St Barbara tumbled 0.8%.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in China, the world’s top steel producer, also hurt iron ore prices. Australia’s miners slipped 0.3% and BHP Group fell 0.9%.

Travel stocks in Australia gained as New Zealand reopened its borders. Major carrier Qantas Airways rose as much as 4.1%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index 0.6% to 11,871.69.

The country’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it will reopen its borders much earlier than expected, with Australians allowed to travel there from April 12.

Australian shares

