ANL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.73%)
ASC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.92%)
ASL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
AVN 87.48 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.18%)
BOP 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.98%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.39%)
FFL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.45%)
GGGL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.95%)
GGL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.63%)
GTECH 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.88%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.46%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.49%)
PRL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
PTC 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.85%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.56%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.03%)
TPL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.82%)
TPLP 22.79 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4.97%)
TREET 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.07%)
TRG 76.91 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (3.58%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.25%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
YOUW 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,359 Increased By 61.6 (1.43%)
BR30 15,523 Increased By 394.1 (2.61%)
KSE100 43,720 Increased By 352.9 (0.81%)
KSE30 16,922 Increased By 101.6 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI MPs call on PM

Recorder Report 16 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Amid no-confidence hype, a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers from Sindh led by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday and expressed their full confidence in his leadership.

Several Members of National Assembly (MNAs) called on Prime Minister Khan here on Tuesday and expressed full confidence in his leadership.

Those who met the prime minister include MNAs, Lal Chand, Shanila Ruth, J Prakash, Jamshed Thomas, Chaudhry Muhammad Adnan, Ejaz Khan Jazi, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Mehboob Shah, Muhammad Bashir Khan, Junaid Akbar, Saleh Muhammad, Mujahid Ali, Malik Anwar Taj, Nasir Khan Musa Zai, Shehryar Afridi, Malik Fakhr Zaman Khan, Khurram Shehzad, Rubina Jamil, Rahat Amanullah Bhatti, Malik Karamat Ali, Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, and Minister SAFRON Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan.

During various meetings, the progress on development projects and political matters in the respective constituencies came under discussion.

The prime minister said the popularity of PTI could be measured from the large turnout at its recent public gatherings.

PM Khan urged the MNAs to intensify public meetings in their constituencies, adding PTI government always worked for the rule of law and the welfare of poor.

Political issues were also discussed during the meeting, as the clock ticks on the opposition’s no-confidence motion — for which a session is expected to take place in the last week of this month.

The government’s key ally in the centre, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), had already assured PM Khan of complete support ahead of the no-trust motion, while other allies — the BAP, MQM-P, and PML-Q — are still indecisive.

PM Khan said that the government had taken tough decisions to keep the economy stable, adding that it also bears the burden of heavy subsidies to provide relief to the poor.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTI Government MNAs Prime Minister Khan PTI MPs

Comments

1000 characters

PTI MPs call on PM

OPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook

ECC approves Ramazan package for entire population

OMCs’ PDCs up to Mar 31st: ECC approves another Rs11.73bn as suppl grant

July-Feb textile group exports soar 26.08pc to $12.61bn YoY

Minimising build-up of expenditure arrears: Finance Division approves guidelines on commitment control

Exploration of oil, gas: Body formed to fine-tune Model Production Sharing Agreement draft

India missile firing may endanger regional peace, points out army

AGP admits civil service rules are binding on Centre

Lack of loan insurance cover: Gwadar power project hits a snag

PM Imran says PTI will emerge victorious in 2023 elections

Read more stories