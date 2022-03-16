PTI MPs call on PM

ISLAMABAD: Amid no-confidence hype, a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers from Sindh led by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday and expressed their full confidence in his leadership.

Those who met the prime minister include MNAs, Lal Chand, Shanila Ruth, J Prakash, Jamshed Thomas, Chaudhry Muhammad Adnan, Ejaz Khan Jazi, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Mehboob Shah, Muhammad Bashir Khan, Junaid Akbar, Saleh Muhammad, Mujahid Ali, Malik Anwar Taj, Nasir Khan Musa Zai, Shehryar Afridi, Malik Fakhr Zaman Khan, Khurram Shehzad, Rubina Jamil, Rahat Amanullah Bhatti, Malik Karamat Ali, Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, and Minister SAFRON Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan.

During various meetings, the progress on development projects and political matters in the respective constituencies came under discussion.

The prime minister said the popularity of PTI could be measured from the large turnout at its recent public gatherings.

PM Khan urged the MNAs to intensify public meetings in their constituencies, adding PTI government always worked for the rule of law and the welfare of poor.

Political issues were also discussed during the meeting, as the clock ticks on the opposition’s no-confidence motion — for which a session is expected to take place in the last week of this month.

The government’s key ally in the centre, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), had already assured PM Khan of complete support ahead of the no-trust motion, while other allies — the BAP, MQM-P, and PML-Q — are still indecisive.

PM Khan said that the government had taken tough decisions to keep the economy stable, adding that it also bears the burden of heavy subsidies to provide relief to the poor.

