Zardari directs all PPP-P MNAs to ensure presence in NA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarians (PPP-P) President Asif Ali Zardari has written letters to his Members National Assembly (MNAs) to be present in the House on the day(s) of introduction and voting on no-confidence resolution against the prime minister.

Zardari has written letters to his members on March 14 and directed them to ensure their presence in the House for voting on no-confidence resolution against the prime minister.

According to the letter, “You are aware that the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (the Party), among other political parties, has given Notice to the National Assembly Secretariat for moving a Resolution for a “vote of no confidence” against the prime minister of Pakistan under Article 95 Constitution, 1973.”

The letter further described as, “The Parliamentary Party, of the Party hereby directs all its Members of the National Assembly of Pakistan, to be present in the House on the day(s) when the said motion/resolution is to be introduced and vote for the motion/resolution as decided.” The letter further explained, “it is brought to notice that Article 63A Constitution, 1973, will come into play if a member votes against or abstains from voting in accordance with the Parliamentary Party decision.”

