ANL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.73%)
ASC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.92%)
ASL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
AVN 87.48 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.18%)
BOP 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.98%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.39%)
FFL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.45%)
GGGL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.95%)
GGL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.63%)
GTECH 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.88%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.46%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.49%)
PRL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
PTC 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.85%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.56%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.03%)
TPL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.82%)
TPLP 22.79 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4.97%)
TREET 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.07%)
TRG 76.91 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (3.58%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.25%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
YOUW 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,359 Increased By 61.6 (1.43%)
BR30 15,523 Increased By 394.1 (2.61%)
KSE100 43,720 Increased By 352.9 (0.81%)
KSE30 16,922 Increased By 101.6 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Zardari directs all PPP-P MNAs to ensure presence in NA

Naveed Butt 16 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarians (PPP-P) President Asif Ali Zardari has written letters to his Members National Assembly (MNAs) to be present in the House on the day(s) of introduction and voting on no-confidence resolution against the prime minister.

Zardari has written letters to his members on March 14 and directed them to ensure their presence in the House for voting on no-confidence resolution against the prime minister.

According to the letter, “You are aware that the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (the Party), among other political parties, has given Notice to the National Assembly Secretariat for moving a Resolution for a “vote of no confidence” against the prime minister of Pakistan under Article 95 Constitution, 1973.”

The letter further described as, “The Parliamentary Party, of the Party hereby directs all its Members of the National Assembly of Pakistan, to be present in the House on the day(s) when the said motion/resolution is to be introduced and vote for the motion/resolution as decided.” The letter further explained, “it is brought to notice that Article 63A Constitution, 1973, will come into play if a member votes against or abstains from voting in accordance with the Parliamentary Party decision.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

