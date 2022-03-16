ANL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.73%)
First dedicated counter made operational at Torkham border crossing

Recorder Report 16 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI)’s recommendation to form dedicated counters for business visa holders at border crossing has been implemented to facilitate the business community.

The first dedicated counter has been made operational at Torkham border crossing.

Zubair Motiwala, Chairman PAJCCI has appreciated Ministry of Interior, Afghanistan Inter Ministerial Coordination Cell, speaker National Assembly and relevant GoP departments for giving due consideration to voice of business community raised by PAJCCI. He was hopeful that same facility will be provided at all other border crossings.

He said that this is an international best practice and will show seriousness of the government to provide extensive support to business community across the border. He lauded Prime Minister’s vision for building long-term beneficial economic relationship between two countries.

He added that such initiatives will bring investment into Pakistan as trade corridor between both countries as it is also corridor to CARs and beyond. Business community from CARs can also come through these routes which paves way for trilateral business relations. He said that GoP’s continuous efforts to upgrade infrastructure at borders and forthcoming investment and joint venture policy will further consolidate the trust of business community in the government.

