Ramazan Bazaars: PVMA to provide cooking oil, ghee at lower rates

LAHORE: Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) has announced to provide cooking oil and ghee Rs 10 per kilograms lower than the open market rate at 317 Ramzan Bazars to facilitate the faithful during the sacred month.

Availability of ghee and cooking oil will also be ensured in the open markets and specially set up bazaars during the month of Ramzan.

PVMA delegation consisting Tariq Ullah Sufi, Arif Qasim, Abid Malik and others gave these assurances during a meeting with the Punjab Secretary for Trade & Investment Wasif Khurshid at the civil secretariat here on Tuesday.

Both sides discussed the prices and availability of cooking oil and ghee during the coming sacred month of Ramzan.

The Provincial Secretary directed the millers to ensure availability of both the commodities in the market as it would ensure stability in its prices. DG Industries Tahir Raza Hamdani and other officers concerned were also present on this occasion.

