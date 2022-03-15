Army huddle takes serious note of India's missile launch into Pakistan

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The participants reviewed with concern the recent incident of missile firing, claimed as accidental by India, which could have resulted in a major disaster, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a series of tweets.

During the meeting, it was emphasised that despite Indian acknowledgment of the mistake, relevant international forums must take a serious view of the incident and "subject the safety and security protocols of Indian strategic assets to deliberate oversight."

"Such dangerous incidents can act as a trigger and seriously endanger regional peace and strategic stability," the statement added.

The forum was also given a comprehensive briefing on important global and regional developments, the internal security situation in the country, and progress on Western Border Management Regime.

The COAS also lauded successful ongoing counter-terrorism operations. The forum expressed resolve to take all requisite measures to ensure the security of the country.

The COAS directed that comprehensive security measures be ensured for peaceful conduct of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting and Pakistan Day Parade.

"COAS appreciated operational preparedness of the formations and emphasized mission-oriented training," ISPR statement said.