NY coffee may fall into $2.1260-$2.1485 range

SINGAPORE: New York May coffee may break a support at $2.1840 per lb and fall into a range of $2.1260-$2.1485.

The contract has fallen below the Jan. 3 low of $2.2070 and completed a pullback towards this level.

The downtrend has resumed towards a key support at $2.1485.

A break above $2.2070 could lead to a gain into $2.22-$2.2425 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.