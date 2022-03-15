ANL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.12%)
ASC 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
ASL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
AVN 86.39 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.91%)
BOP 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
CNERGY 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
FFL 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
FNEL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
GGGL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.71%)
GGL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
GTECH 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.98%)
KOSM 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MLCF 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.76%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.98%)
PRL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PTC 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 31.54 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.07%)
TELE 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
TPLP 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.79%)
TREET 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.4%)
TRG 75.68 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.93%)
UNITY 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WAVES 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
WTL 1.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,325 Increased By 27.9 (0.65%)
BR30 15,312 Increased By 183.7 (1.21%)
KSE100 43,436 Increased By 69.5 (0.16%)
KSE30 16,842 Increased By 20.8 (0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NY coffee may fall into $2.1260-$2.1485 range

Reuters 15 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: New York May coffee may break a support at $2.1840 per lb and fall into a range of $2.1260-$2.1485.

The contract has fallen below the Jan. 3 low of $2.2070 and completed a pullback towards this level.

The downtrend has resumed towards a key support at $2.1485.

A break above $2.2070 could lead to a gain into $2.22-$2.2425 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Coffee

Comments

1000 characters

NY coffee may fall into $2.1260-$2.1485 range

Karachi-based Bazaar secures $70mn in Series B round

Rs8.2bn Ramazan package: ECC urged to widen scope

ECC nod sought for 15 debt rescheduling agreements

‘I’m not worried at all,’ insists PM

PPP, MQM-P reach ‘understanding’

Oil tumbles to 2-week low on Ukraine talks, fears over China demand

There’s no cut-off date for ongoing discussion: IMF official

India court upholds Karnataka state's ban on hijab in class

Sullivan meets China’s Yang

Financial accounts, sources of investments: Commissioners AEOI Zones to obtain info about NRPs

Read more stories