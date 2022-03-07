Vietnam Feb coffee exports down 14.7% m/m, rice down 7.3%

HANOI: Vietnam's coffee exports in February were down 14.7% from January at 139,371 tonnes, while rice shipments in the same period fell 7.3% against the preceding month, government customs data released on Monday showed.

For the first two months of 2022, Vietnam exported 370,874 tonnes of coffee, up 30.8% from a year earlier, Vietnam Customs said in a statement.

Coffee export revenue in the Jan-Feb period rose 65.5% to around $823.1 million, it said.

Meanwhile, Vietnam's rice exports in February were down 7.3% from the previous month at 468,925 tonnes, the statement said.

Rice exports in the first two months were up 49.2% year on year to 974,556 tonnes, it said.