ANL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.78%)
ASC 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.87%)
ASL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-5.05%)
AVN 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -6.82 (-7.04%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.23%)
FFL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.15%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.91%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-7.11%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.96%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.52%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.55%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.53%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
MLCF 30.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-6.52%)
PACE 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.52%)
PIBTL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.27%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.92%)
PTC 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.4%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.45%)
SNGP 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.22%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.49%)
TREET 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.8%)
TRG 73.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-7.09%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.85%)
YOUW 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-10.63%)
BR100 4,335 Decreased By -177.7 (-3.94%)
BR30 15,605 Decreased By -969.8 (-5.85%)
KSE100 43,323 Decreased By -1228.7 (-2.76%)
KSE30 16,864 Decreased By -565.2 (-3.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
Mar 07, 2022
Vietnam Feb coffee exports down 14.7% m/m, rice down 7.3%

Reuters 07 Mar, 2022

HANOI: Vietnam's coffee exports in February were down 14.7% from January at 139,371 tonnes, while rice shipments in the same period fell 7.3% against the preceding month, government customs data released on Monday showed.

For the first two months of 2022, Vietnam exported 370,874 tonnes of coffee, up 30.8% from a year earlier, Vietnam Customs said in a statement.

Coffee export revenue in the Jan-Feb period rose 65.5% to around $823.1 million, it said.

Meanwhile, Vietnam's rice exports in February were down 7.3% from the previous month at 468,925 tonnes, the statement said.

Rice exports in the first two months were up 49.2% year on year to 974,556 tonnes, it said.

Vietnam's coffee exports

