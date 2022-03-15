ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
ASC 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
AVN 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.45%)
CNERGY 5.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
FNEL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
GGGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
GGL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.88%)
GTECH 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
KOSM 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.37%)
MLCF 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PACE 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PRL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.29%)
TELE 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
TPL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TPLP 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
TREET 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.23%)
TRG 75.24 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.33%)
UNITY 22.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
WAVES 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
WTL 1.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
BR100 4,310 Increased By 13 (0.3%)
BR30 15,220 Increased By 91.2 (0.6%)
KSE100 43,402 Increased By 35.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 16,803 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China unemployment jumps as Covid surge disrupts business

AFP 15 Mar, 2022

BEIJING: Unemployment in China rose and youth unemployment spiked in the first months of the year, data showed Tuesday, as a surge of coronavirus cases rattled businesses and forced closures.

The unemployment rate in cities edged up to 5.5 percent by the end of February, compared with 5.1 percent in December, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Tuesday.

Job seekers aged 16-24 were struggling with a 15.3 percent increase in unemployment.

German unemployment rate falls back to pre-pandemic level

But Beijing reported better-than-expected retail sales and industrial output in January and February, according to the statistics agency. Retail sales for the first two months rose 6.7 percent on-year, it said.

This was well above the 3 percent forecast by Bloomberg analysts.

Petroleum products and gold, silver and jewellery saw the biggest price jumps.

“Overall, the momentum of January-February recovery remained relatively healthy, though we must acknowledge that the external environment is still complicated and severe, and the Chinese economy faces many risks and challenges,” NBS spokesman Fu Linghui said.

China releases combined data for January and February to avoid distortions from the Lunar new year holiday, which can fall in either month depending on the year.

Industrial production was up 7.5 percent for the first two months, beating analysts’ expectations of a 3.9 percent growth.

Fixed asset investments grew by 12.2 percent, with investment in the high-tech manufacturing sector growing by 42.7 percent.

Infrastructure investment grew at a modest 8.1 percent and investment in real estate also picked up despite a drop in home prices over the past two months.

Last week, Premier Li Keqiang announced an unusually modest target of around 5.5 percent growth for 2022 – the lowest since 1991 – and warned global “uncertainty” will slow China’s growth.

China unemployment

Comments

1000 characters

China unemployment jumps as Covid surge disrupts business

ECC nod sought for 15 debt rescheduling agreements

‘I’m not worried at all,’ insists PM

PPP, MQM-P reach ‘understanding’

Oil tumbles to 2-week low on Ukraine talks, fears over China demand

There’s no cut-off date for ongoing discussion: IMF official

Sullivan meets China’s Yang

Financial accounts, sources of investments: Commissioners AEOI Zones to obtain info about NRPs

LNG-II pipeline project: SSGCL seeks sovereign guarantee to swap Rs21bn loan

Invoices issued through all POSs: FBR fails to mention period and utilization of Re1 levy

India court upholds Karnataka state's ban on hijab in class

Read more stories