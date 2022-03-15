ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
ECC to meet today to take up 7 key proposals

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 15 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has convened a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet today (Tuesday) to consider seven proposals of various ministries and Division including Letter of Comfort and re-issuance bank guarantee for Pipeline Infrastructure Development Project LNG-II.

The meeting to be presided over by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin would also consider and may approve Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) to Pakistan Military Accounts Department (PMAD) for conversion of pensioners to Direct Credit System (DCS).

The ECC meeting will take up proposal of the Federal Education and Professional Training Ministry seeking Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of Rs3,500 million for the project titled, Pak University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies (PUEET) (Knowledge Economy Initiative).

Supply of gas to 85 villages: ECC approves Rs747.539m TSG

The ECC will also consider the Economic Affairs Division (EAD)’s summary regarding G-20 Debt Services Suspension Initiative (DSSI) and the Petroleum Division’s proposal with respect to issuance of Letter of Comfort and re-Issuance of Existing Bank Guarantee in favour of Faysal Bank Limited (As Agent/Investment Agent) for New Finance Agreement WRT Pipeline Infrastructure Development Project LNG-II.

