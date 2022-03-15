ANL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
Iran, after missile strike, warns against ‘threats’ from Iraqi soil

AFP 15 Mar, 2022

TEHRAN: Iran warned Monday that it won’t tolerate “threats” coming from Iraq, a day after firing ballistic missiles at what it said was an Israeli site in the neighbouring country.

“It is not at all acceptable that one of our neighbours that has deep relations with us ... becomes a centre for creating threats against the Islamic republic,” said foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh. “Iran will not tolerate that a centre near its borders becomes the centre for sabotage, conspiracy and sending terrorist groups to Iran,” he said at his weekly press conference in Tehran.

Missiles fired at Arbil from outside Iraq

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, the ideological arm of the armed forces, said Sunday they had targeted a “strategic centre” belonging to Israel, the Islamic republic’s arch enemy, in the northern Iraqi city of Arbil, using “powerful precision missiles”.

Kurdish authorities, however, insisted that the Jewish state has no sites in or near Arbil, the capital of their autonomous region in Iraq’s north.

