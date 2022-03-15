ANL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
ASC 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
AVN 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.14 (-4.61%)
BOP 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.95%)
FFL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.6%)
FNEL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
GGGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.55%)
GGL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.98%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.86%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.4%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.95%)
PACE 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PRL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.55%)
PTC 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.96%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.27%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TELE 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-8.47%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
TPLP 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.21%)
TREET 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.26%)
TRG 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-4.38%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
YOUW 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
BR100 4,297 Decreased By -51.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 15,129 Decreased By -466.3 (-2.99%)
KSE100 43,367 Decreased By -286.4 (-0.66%)
KSE30 16,821 Decreased By -155.3 (-0.91%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US MIDDAY: Palladium dives about 17pc

Reuters Updated 15 Mar, 2022

NEW YORK: Palladium slumped nearly 17% in a sharp correction after rallying to an all-time high on the Ukraine crisis, as worries eased that supplies of the autocatalyst metal from top producer Russia may be hit.

Progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks also drove a nearly 2% retreat in gold.

Palladium, used in car engine exhausts to reduce emissions, dipped 13.6% to $2,433.35 per ounce by 1533 GMT, facing its biggest daily percentage drop in two years. It fell as much as 16.8% earlier in the session.

Platinum dropped 3.2% to $1,044.79.

Russian mining giant Nornickel’s biggest shareholder told Russian RBC TV that the group managed to secure alternative routes for its deliveries of palladium despite logistical issues.

“There’s been a sudden shift of expectations that there might not be much disruption with exports and that we could start to be seeing some demand destruction for the chip sector and auto manufacturers,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Expectations that the peak in palladium may have already passed could also be driving this “excessive sell-off,” with prices likely to remain volatile in the short term, Moya added.

Denting appetite for safe-haven gold, tentative hopes of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks lifted equity markets.

Spot gold dipped 1.5% to $1,954.96 per ounce, while US gold futures fell 1.3% to $1,959.00. Silver dropped 2.4% to $25.18.

Despite a risk-on mood across markets, “I wouldn’t call this (the recent rally) the peak in gold just yet, because this (Ukraine) situation is still uncertain. It’s so fluid,” Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.

Short-term speculative traders who had bought gold due to the war are possibly booking profits, Menke added. Also pressuring non-yielding bullion, benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields jumped, as the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates this week.

palladium US MIDDAY Palladium Market

Comments

1000 characters

US MIDDAY: Palladium dives about 17pc

ECC nod sought for 15 debt rescheduling agreements

‘I’m not worried at all,’ insists PM

PPP, MQM-P reach ‘understanding’

There’s no cut-off date for ongoing discussion: IMF official

Sullivan meets China’s Yang

Financial accounts, sources of investments: Commissioners AEOI Zones to obtain info about NRPs

LNG-II pipeline project: SSGCL seeks sovereign guarantee to swap Rs21bn loan

PPP, MQM-P decide to work together in greater interest of country: PPP spokesperson

Invoices issued through all POSs: FBR fails to mention period and utilization of Re1 levy

ECC to meet today to take up 7 key proposals

Read more stories