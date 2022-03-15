10th Wexnet Exhibition to begin on 17th

LAHORE: The two days 10th edition of Wexnet, which is the country’s largest women entrepreneur exhibition, is going to be held at Expo Centre in Lahore on March 17 & 18.

Over 300 brands are bringing the country’s best artisans, designers, and leading entrepreneurs under one roof in this event. With the theme-“We experience IT,” the event will cover a wide range of IT related topics to equip women entrepreneurs with the necessary knowledge to help transform their businesses to the new normal. The event will also provide multiple B2B and B2C business opportunities for Ready-made Garments, Synthetic Textile Products, Footwear, Gems & Jewellery, Furniture, Handicrafts, Health Products, Home Textile, Carpet, Traditional Craft/Art & Design and other products.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022