KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 269,856 tonnes of cargo comprising 203,746 tonnes of import cargo and 66,110 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 203,746 comprised of 111,211 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 65,438 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 66,110 tonnes comprised of 54,994 tonnes of containerized cargo, 1,067 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,289 tonnes of Cement, 8,451 tonnes of Clinkers, 309 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 9378 containers comprising of 3892 containers import and 5486 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 910 of 20’s and 1396 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 95 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 3540 of 20’s and 744 of 40’s loaded containers while 136 of 20’s and 161 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly, 11 ships namely, Merry Star, Shorthorn Express, Bos Lina, Talassa, Lady Flora, Msc Malin, Ningbo Express, Diyala, Peridot, Chang Chang and Opec Victory have berth at Karachi Port.

Some 11 ships namely, Idee Fixe, Xin Pu Dong, X-press Bardsey, Merry Star, MT Karachi, Dudapest Express, Oceana Moon, Zhe Hai 363. Shorthorn Express, Msc Malin and Ningbo Express have sailed out from Karachi Port.

About 11 cargoes, namely MT Lahore, Chem Sirius, Northern Guard, Kota Naked, Teera Bhum, As Clementina, Ital Usodimare, X-press Anglesey, Hilda, Jeala and Kaixuan II were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by 05 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, a gas carrier ‘Al-Deebal’ left the Port on Monday morning, while three more ships, Pacific Achievement, Agapi and Baltic Sky are expected to sail on today in the afternoon .

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 78,114 tonnes, comprising 63,942 tonnes imports cargo and 14,172 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 758 Containers (146 TEUs Imports and 612 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, six ships, Great Spring, Thor Fortune, Songa Wind, UACC Consensus, Jbu Schelde and Teer Bhu & two more ships, Seago Istanbul and MSC Malin carrying Wheat, Coal, Palm oil, Gas oil, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at FAP, PQEPT, LCT, FOTCO, EVTL and QICT on Monday, 14th March, while two more container ships, MSC Maeva, Seamax Norwalk are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 15th March-2022.

