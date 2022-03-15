KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (March 14, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
148,499,636 91,880,390 4,400,291,340 2,908,592,145
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 592,556,321 (496,236,715) 96,319,605
Local Individuals 3,158,074,199 (3,381,991,219) (223,917,019)
Local Corporates 1,791,834,717 (1,664,237,303) 127,597,414
