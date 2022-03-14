ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
No-trust vote: Fazl asks PM to complete numbers in NA not at D-Chowk

INP 14 Mar, 2022

DI KHAN: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already lost the majority in the National Assembly (NA) and he was running amok.

Addressing a presser at Dera Ismael Khan, he asked the prime minister not to gather one million people at Islamabad’s D-Chowk to demonstrate his support in masses, but to concentrate on securing the support of 172 members of the National Assembly (MNAs) so that the no-trust motion against him could be failed. “If large gatherings are what which determine the popularity of a political party, then the ‘entire nation’ can gather on my one call,” he boasted.

He asked the JUI-F workers to remain prepared for his call, which could come at anytime.

He stressed the need for dispelling the impression that these were not the people of Pakistan, but some other people, decided the fate of the country. “Empowering the masses is need of the hour,” he emphasized.

Fazl was of the view that the results of local bodies’ elections (LBs) held recently in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were sufficient to show whose side the people were on.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

