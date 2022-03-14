PML-Q likely to quit PTI-led govts in a day or two?

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition has reached an understanding with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) to give the coveted slot of chief minister Punjab to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in return of its support to the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources privy to the development told Business Recorder that the PML-Q ministers may resign from the federal and provincial governments in a day or two, adding that the development comes after a “breakthrough” in the ongoing talks between the joint opposition and PML-Q leadership.

They said that PML-Q would also hold its consultative meeting today (Monday) in which the party would make a final decision whether to go with the government or the opposition.

During the talks, the sources maintained that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has given an assurance to PML-Q leadership that after the successful removal of Prime Minister Khan and chief minister Usman Buzdar with the support of the allied parties, Elahi would be the joint candidate of the combined opposition for the slot of chief minister Punjab.

On other hand, the sources also claimed that a similar assurance has also been given to another government coalition partner – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) – that the party would be included in the Sindh government after the no-trust move succeeds.

