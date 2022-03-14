The Chaudhrys of Gujrat have become centre of attention

ISLAMABAD: The Chaudhrys’ of Gujrat became the centre of attention on Sunday as government representatives kept knocking their doors to garner their support after reports surfaced that joint opposition agreed to handpick Pervez Elahi as new chief minister Punjab.

Pakistan Muslim League-Qauid (PML-Q), which has the reputation of a king’s party, once again delayed its decision of ending its coalition with the government or standing by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the ongoing no-trust move against him.

After a consultative meeting, the PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi said that the party will clear its position within a day or two, adding both government and the opposition should continue their efforts in pursuit of their respective goals.

He said that a meeting between him and Shehbaz Sharif of PML-N can take place any time, adding the allies of the government – MQM-P and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) – will make a decision with consensus.

About his meeting with Auon Chaudhry, a member of Jahangir Khan Tareen group, he said that would also apprise the coalition partners about the stance of its group.

He also said that a meeting with a delegation of MQM-P will take place at 4pm on Monday, where both the parties will make a decision whether to stay in coalition or part ways.

Tahir Ashrafi, the special assistant to the prime minister religious affairs, also called on Elahi and sought his party’s support to throw out the opposition’s no-confidence motion into “dustbin” against the prime minister.

The sources within PTI claimed that it still enjoys full support of the allies and they will side with Imran Khan on the matter of no-trust motion.

Meanwhile, a meeting of PTI senior leadership chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan who is also party chairman, took place at his Bani Gala residence, to discuss the no-confidence motion.

The prime minister, according to sources, said that the opposition must be given a “humiliating defeat” as it is “do-or-die situation” for the party.

After the meeting, Senator Faisal Javed Khan of PTI warned of action under Article 6 against the lawmakers who sell or buy votes.

He said that it would be a betrayal of the constitution if the lawmakers get involved in horse-trading, for which they will be treated as traitors.

“Article 6 will be applied to those who will sell or buy votes. This is not a constitutional change but a betrayal of the Constitution,” he added.

“A lawmaker will betray with his oath if they cross the floor,” the Senator claimed.

The PTI lawmaker warned that besides Article 6, Articles 62 and 63 can also be applied against the MNAs who cross the floor on the day of the voting on the no-trust motion against the PM.

He said that Articles 62 and 63 could lead to a life-long disqualification from politics.

