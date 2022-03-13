ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
Pakistan

Induction of J-10C in fighter fleet a major milestone: PAF

BR Web Desk 13 Mar, 2022

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) said on Sunday that the induction of the newest addition of J-10C aircraft to its fighter fleet has strengthened PAF as a formidable and potent force, "well capable of defending the aerial frontiers of our beloved country".

“With the induction of J-10C “Dragon” Omni role fighter in its ranks, PAF retains the first shot beyond-visual-range missile (BVR) capability,” the Directorate General Public Relations Air Force said in a statement.

Pakistan Air Force inducts China-made J-10C fighter jets

Meanwhile, it will also maintain a qualitative edge in the application of Air Power across all domains, the statement added.

The capabilities of the aircraft are showcased in the short video documentary released by the air force's media affairs department.

PAF J 10C

