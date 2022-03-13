'Partisan and heavily tilted in favour of PTI,' says Shahbaz about NA speaker's role

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said on Sunday that NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has "come across as partisan and heavily tilted" in favour of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), adding that there is a "huge question mark on his role and probity."

"NA Speaker is the custodian of the House, a role which requires him to be neutral & above party affiliation," Shehbaz said in a Twitter post.

The statement comes a day after the opposition decided to move a no-trust motion against Asad Qaiser.

As per reports, more than 100 members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of the joint opposition have signed a no-trust move against Qaiser. The opposition has said that the speaker has "lost his neutrality".

On Thursday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers who "cross the floor" to vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan will be disqualified by the NA speaker.

Opposition decides to submit no-trust motion against NA speaker Asad Qaiser

Talking to reporters in Islamabad, Rashid said the speaker has powers to disqualify the ruling party's lawmakers over possible defection.

The minister said that such a move was justified, adding that "no one can challenge the ruling of the speaker".

Rashid also warned that PTI lawmakers who would vote against the premier will face political repercussions for their actions.

He further said that on the day of voting, all supporters of PM Imran will gather outside the National Assembly to celebrate his victory.