PDM set to review preparations today

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM’s) senior leadership will review the preparations for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in a consultative meeting today (Sunday) followed by another important meeting of the joint opposition on Monday amid heightening political temperature with each passing day.

PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam -Fazl(JUI-F), would chair the meeting of the nine parties in the opposition alliance to review the preparations and the contacts with the government allied parties such as Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

The PDM insiders said that the today’s meeting will also be attended by former prime minister and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif via a video link from London, besides by senior leadership of the parties under the umbrella of the PDM.

They further stated that the participants would mull over the PDM’s strategy with regard to the no-confidence motion, besides taking important decisions about the ongoing talks with the government coalition partners, particularly the PML-Q, which is said to be demanding the slot of chief minister Punjab for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in return of its vote in favour of the no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

On the other hand, the PTI’s estranged leader, Aleem Khan, who has reportedly held a meeting with the PML-N Quaid in London recently, is also lobbying for the coveted slot of the chief minister Punjab, if he sides with the opposition to de-seat Prime Minister Khan, as well as, chief minister Usman Buzdar, the sources added.

