ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,307
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,518,692
60924hr
Sindh
571,854
Punjab
503,715
Balochistan
35,437
Islamabad
134,818
KPK
218,070
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PDM set to review preparations today

Recorder Report 13 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM’s) senior leadership will review the preparations for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in a consultative meeting today (Sunday) followed by another important meeting of the joint opposition on Monday amid heightening political temperature with each passing day.

PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam -Fazl(JUI-F), would chair the meeting of the nine parties in the opposition alliance to review the preparations and the contacts with the government allied parties such as Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

The PDM insiders said that the today’s meeting will also be attended by former prime minister and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif via a video link from London, besides by senior leadership of the parties under the umbrella of the PDM.

No-trust move: Fazl says optimistic about prospects

They further stated that the participants would mull over the PDM’s strategy with regard to the no-confidence motion, besides taking important decisions about the ongoing talks with the government coalition partners, particularly the PML-Q, which is said to be demanding the slot of chief minister Punjab for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in return of its vote in favour of the no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

On the other hand, the PTI’s estranged leader, Aleem Khan, who has reportedly held a meeting with the PML-N Quaid in London recently, is also lobbying for the coveted slot of the chief minister Punjab, if he sides with the opposition to de-seat Prime Minister Khan, as well as, chief minister Usman Buzdar, the sources added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP MQM PDM JUIF PM Imran Khan PMLN PTI govt BAP PMLQ

Comments

1000 characters

PDM set to review preparations today

CCoE likely to consider pending agreements with KE

PASSD seeks Cabinet nod for ‘Ehsaas Tahafuz’

Financial sector quite stable: Tarin

Ukraine situation: Foreign secy exchanges views with EEAS chief

PM to address public gathering in Hafizabad today

No-trust move: PML-Q to announce ‘final’ decision today

Maladministration in FBR: FTO has authority to conduct inspection

PM asks party MPs to strengthen contacts with people

Aleem arrives in Islamabad

Read more stories