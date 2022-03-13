PML-N turns down govt’s ‘dialogue’ offer?

ISLAMABAD: The major opposition political party – the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday rejected the government’s offer to hold a dialogue to defuse the heightening political temperature in wake of the no-confidence motion tabled by the joint opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PML-N central secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb turned down the government offer, through a statement, in which she stated that negotiations can only be held with seasoned politicians, not with “thugs and hooligans” such as Prime Minister Imran Khan who uses abusive language for political opponents and threatens their lives.

Marriyum was responding to the statement by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry in which he had offered dialogue. The PML-N spokesperson added that Fawad’s statement was a “pack of blatant lies”.

“Imran Khan has turned political rivalry into a bloodthirsty animosity; created divisions, chaos and disorder in the society; put opposition members in death-row cells; put their daughters and sisters in jails; leveled baseless allegations, and after all this had the audacity to sermon others on morals, and political ethics”, she added.

