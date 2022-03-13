Official underscores need for raising awareness about lumpy skin disease

LAHORE: In order to save the cattle form the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), the Punjab government has decided to provide vaccines to Sindh province.

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal has directed the secretary livestock to raise awareness about the LSD through a special campaign.

He also directed the livestock department to ensure adequate availability of vaccines against Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in all districts of the province. “The LSD is a serious threat to the livestock and all possible preventive measures would be adopted against this viral disease affecting cattle,” he added.

He issued this direction while presiding over a video-link meeting of commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat on Saturday. The meeting reviewed prices of essential commodities, availability of fertilizers and progress on public welfare initiatives.

The divisional commissioners gave a detailed briefing to the Chief Secretary. The meeting was briefed that sufficient vaccines are available in Punjab for the prevention of LSD and respective veterinary dispensaries in a union council could be contacted for vaccination of cattle.

The Commissioner Bahawalpur said that after reduction in petrol price, transport fares in Bahawalpur division were reduced up to 20 percent. The meeting was informed that 1741 open manholes in Gujranwala division, 2615 in Bahawalpur and 590 in DG Khan were covered. The secretaries of industries, agriculture, food departments, additional IG Special Branch and officers concerned attended the meeting.

The Chief Secretary directed all the deputy commissioners to get cases registered against the persons involved in wall-chalking, besides continuing the measures for prevention of smuggling of wheat and fertilizer.

He said that the deputy commissioners should inspect the development projects in their districts for quality construction work and a third party audit of the schemes would also be conducted. The Chief Secretary also directed the administrative officers to make best arrangements for Ramazan bazaars.

