Sri Lanka central bank tightens trade rules to improve forex reserves

Reuters 12 Mar, 2022

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Central Bank on Saturday tightened restrictions on exporters requiring them to repatriate foreign exchange earnings within 180 days of transactions in a bid to improve their foreign exchange reserves to stabilise the economy.

The Central Bank’s efforts to tighten trade regulations include mandatory currency conversion for exporters of goods and services to convert their foreign exchange earnings into local Sri Lankan rupees.

Sri Lanka to start talks with IMF as economic crisis worsens

The latest order come as Sri Lanka faces its worst financial crisis in over a decade with foreign exchange reserves standing at a new low of $2.31 billion.

The country is struggling to pay for critical imports including fuel, food and medicines.

Sri Lanka central bank gets deferral of $900m payment from Asian Clearing Union

Sri Lanka's central bank Sri Lankan stock Sri Lankan GDP Sri Lanka IMF

