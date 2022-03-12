PM says govt has mopped up taxes as best as it could

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the government would increase spending on defence and poverty reduction as its income (revenue) would increase to make the defence more strong.

Addressing the ceremony held at Kamra J-10C induction Chinese Jet into Pakistan Air Force (PAF), the prime minister said that efforts are being made to create an imbalance in the subcontinent. And to address the security imbalance, a big addition in the form of J-10C has been made in defence system. After today’s display, he is more confident that no one can put any kind of pressure on Pakistan.

He said that an independent country can only remain independent and sovereign when it is able to defend itself.

The prime Minister added that there is record tax collection, increase in exports and remittance and as the country’s income would increase, the government would increase spending on poverty reduction and defence to make it even stronger.

He said that the real power is that the country does not need to fight war when the people know that the country’s preparedness is so strong that any aggression would consequent into losses.

He further stated that on behalf of the nation he wanted to give a message to the armed forces that the entire country has firm faith that the armed forces can defend the country.

The prime minister said that the Pulwama response sent a message with respect to the armed forces capability to defend the country. He said that it was very difficult to fight against the hidden enemies and everyone knows what happened in Iraq and Syria and the way the armed forces and public faces this menace in Pakistan demonstrate their capability.

He said that he would like to thank China on behalf of the nation that in a record time of about eight months, China provided these jets.

The prime minister said that in future warfare, technology would be important and there is a need to develop indigenous technology.

He said that Special Technology Zone (STZ) has been established. We are setting up a university in collaboration with the Air Force to teach about modern technology.

We have all kinds of quality professionals available but right now they are abroad, he said, adding that this talent can be brought back as the country is becoming stable and economically sound, and systems are being improved.

APP adds: He expressed satisfaction that PAF was fully equipping itself on lines of modern and indigenous technology.

He said Pakistan was heading in the right direction towards development and prosperity.

The prime minister mentioned that the country was witnessing economic growth with record tax revenues and foreign exchange.

He said wealth creation would help the government to strengthen the military capability as well.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu said PAF was prepared and skilled to deter any aggression of the enemy.

He said J-10C was a fully integrated weapon, avionic and combat system and its induction into PAF would further strengthen its professional capabilities.

He said the occasion was the testimony to the will of Chinese leadership and support for Pakistan.

The prime minister flanked by three services chiefs inspected the J-10C aircraft and sat in the cockpit where he was given a briefing about the jet.

Earlier, the prime minister reviewed the guard of honour as the contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented a salute to him.

The prime minister witnessed a thrilling fly-past of various formations of aircraft, including the newly inducted J-10C, F-16s, JF-17s and Mirage that showcased a sophisticated array of avionics and weaponry.

After the flypast the prime minister witnessed the landing of five J-10C aircraft that have been inducted in the 15 Squadron.

The J-10C is larger and can be equipped with a bigger active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar than the one used by the JF-17 Block 3, the aircraft can carry more advanced, fourth-generation air-to-air missiles including the short-range PL-10 and the beyond-visual-range PL-15.

Reuters adds the Pakistan Air Force on Friday showed off the latest addition to its fleet, next-generation Chinese J-10 C fighter jets, as the longtime allies counter what they see as the threat from regional military rival India.

It was not immediately clear how many aircraft Pakistan had bought or at what cost at a time when the South Asian nation is battling a rising current account deficit and depleting foreign reserves.

A live TV telecast of the fly-past showed five new aircraft.

Known as Vigorous Dragon, the J-10 C is a medium-weight, all-weather jet, according to Pakistani military analysts who say it will enhance combat capability, currently reliant on Chinese JF-17 Thunder jets, French Mirages and aging US F-16s.

The planes were inducted in a fly-past attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan, services chiefs and Chinese officials.

“It is a big addition to our defence system,” Khan said. “I am thankful to China on behalf of our nation for providing these jets in record time of eight months.”

The fly-past came hours after Pakistan warned India of “unpleasant consequences” over what it said was an Indian-originated, but unidentified, high-altitude supersonic object that crashed in Pakistani territory on Thursday.

