Pakistan

PMIC celebrates International Women’s Day

Press Release 12 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company Limited (PMIC), the leading institution serving microfinance sector and acting as a vital pillar to support the National Financial Inclusion Strategy, prides itself in creating a diverse and inclusive workplace that encourages greater ingenuity, innovation, and correlation to the communities that it serves. On this auspicious day, we at PMIC, are honored to celebrate the International Women’s Day with the organization’s independent women who are challenging conventional roles in society.

PMIC aims to create an enabling environment for the multiplicity of communities where it operates, while leading and advocating for a brighter future. Women’s empowerment has been a top priority for PMIC as it elevates them financially, economically, and socially and 84 percent of its active borrowers being women around Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

