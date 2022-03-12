ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 12 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Din Textile Mills Ltd #          06-03-2022   12-03-2022                                  12-03-2022
Bestway Cement Ltd               09-03-2022   12-03-2022   40%(ii)        07-03-2022
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar
Mills Ltd                        07-03-2022   14-03-2022   NIL                            14-03-2022
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd   11-03-2022   14-03-2022   10%(i)         09-03-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd           11-03-2022   15-03-2022   15%(i)         09-03-2022
Indus Motor Company Ltd          11-03-2022   15-03-2022   300%(ii)       09-03-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd
(Preference)                     11-03-2022   15-03-2022   15%(i)         09-03-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd(Pref. Shares)      09-03-2022   16-03-2022   2.70%(F)       07-03-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                    09-03-2022   16-03-2022   55%(F)         07-03-2022      16-03-2022
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd       10-03-2022   16-03-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                  10-03-2022   16-03-2022   NIL                            16-03-2022
Ghani Value Glass Ltd            12-03-2022   16-03-2022   20%(i)         10-03-2022
Ghani Glass Ltd                  12-03-2022   16-03-2022   10%(ii)        10-03-2022
Sana Industries Ltd              14-03-2022   16-03-2022   15%(i)         10-03-2022
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd          11-03-2022   17-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd   11-03-2022   17-03-2022   NIL                            17-03-2022
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd            15-03-2022   17-03-2022   13.60%(i)      11-03-2022
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd #       11-03-2022   18-03-2022                                  18-03-2022
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                      07-03-2022   19-03-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd          14-03-2022   21-03-2022   NIL                            21-03-2022
I.C.I Pakistan Ltd #             15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                  21-03-2022
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd #     15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                  21-03-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd #       15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                  21-03-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd      15-03-2022   22-03-2022   60%(F)         11-03-2022      22-03-2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd            16-03-2022   22-03-2022   50%(F)         14-03-2022      22-03-2022
TPL Properties Ltd #             21-03-2022   22-03-2022                                  22-03-2022
TPL Properties Ltd               21-03-2022   22-03-2022   30% B          17-03-2022
Allied Bank Ltd                  17-03-2022   24-03-2022   20%(F)         15-03-2022      24-03-2022
Engro Corporation Ltd            18-03-2022   24-03-2022   10%(F)         16-03-2022      24-03-2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd                      18-03-2022   24-03-2022   40%(F)         16-03-2022      24-03-2022
Askari Bank Ltd                  18-03-2022   24-03-2022   NIL                            24-03-2022
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd #          19-03-2022   24-03-2022                                  24-03-2022
(BAFLTFC6) Bank
Alfalah Ltd                      11-03-2022   25-03-2022
Soneri Bank Ltd                  18-03-2022   25-03-2022   15%(F)         16-03-2022      25-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd     19-03-2022   25-03-2022   46.50%(F)      17-03-2022      25-03-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd         20-03-2022   26-03-2022
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd      21-03-2022   28-03-2022   30%(F)         17-03-2022      28-03-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd #       21-03-2022   28-03-2022                                  28-03-2022
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd               22-03-2022   28-03-2022   50%(F)         18-03-2022      28-03-2022
Hussein Sugar Mills Ltd #        22-03-2022   28-03-2022                                  28-03-2022
MCB Bank Ltd                     17-03-2022   29-03-2022   50%(F)         15-03-2022      29-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd #      19-03-2022   29-03-2022                                  29-03-2022
Bank AL Habib Ltd                21-03-2022   29-03-2022   70%(F)         17-03-2022      29-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd                 22-03-2022   29-03-2022   20%(F)         18-03-2022      29-03-2022
Faysal Bank Ltd                  22-03-2022   29-03-2022   10%(F)         18-03-2022      29-03-2022
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd                   22-03-2022   29-03-2022   17.5%(F)       18-03-2022      29-03-2022
United Bank Ltd                  22-03-2022   29-03-2022   60%(F)         18-03-2022      29-03-2022
The Bank of Khyber               23-03-2022   29-03-2022   5% B           21-03-2022      29-03-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd                  25-03-2022   29-03-2022   15%(F)         22-03-2022      29-03-2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd #         22-03-2022   30-03-2022                                  30-03-2022
Summit Bank Ltd                  23-03-2022   30-03-2022   NIL                            30-03-2022
Cyan Ltd                         24-03-2022   30-03-2022   40%(F)         21-03-2022      30-03-2022
National Bank of Pakistan        24-03-2022   30-03-2022   10%(F)         21-03-2022      30-03-2022
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd          24-03-2022   30-03-2022   NIL                            30-03-2022
JS Bank Ltd                      24-03-2022   30-03-2022   NIL                            30-03-2022
Habib Bank Ltd                   24-03-2022   30-03-2022   22.5%(F)       21-03-2022      30-03-2022
The Bank of Punjab               24-03-2022   30-03-2022   12.5% B        21-03-2022      30-03-2022
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd #      23-03-2022   31-03-2022                                  31-03-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd       24-03-2022   31-03-2022   NIL                            31-03-2022
Masood Textile Mills Ltd #       24-03-2022   31-03-2022                                  31-03-2022
Hira Textile Mills Ltd #         24-03-2022   31-03-2022                                  31-03-2022
Kohinoor Mills Ltd #             25-03-2022   31-03-2022                                  31-03-2022
EFU General Insurance Ltd        25-03-2022   31-03-2022   55%(F)         22-03-2022      31-03-2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd           25-03-2022   31-03-2022   105%(F)        22-03-2022      31-03-2022
Image Pakistan Ltd #             26-03-2022   31-03-2022                                  31-03-2022
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd #        25-03-2022   01-04-2022                                  01-04-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd #         26-03-2022   01-04-2022                                  01-04-2022
Unity Foods Ltd #                30-03-2022   01-04-2022                                  01-04-2022
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd                      31-03-2022   06-04-2022   115%(F)        29-03-2022      06-04-2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd              31-03-2022   07-04-2022   900%(F)        29-03-2022      07-04-2022
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd      06-04-2022   08-04-2022   2450%(F)       04-04-2022      08-04-2022
Systems Ltd                      04-04-2022   11-04-2022   50%(F),100%B   31-03-2022      11-04-2022
JS Investments Ltd               05-04-2022   11-04-2022   NIL                            11-04-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd                  08-04-2022   16-04-2022   NIL                            16-04-2022
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd              12-04-2022   18-04-2022   25% B          08-04-2022      18-04-2022
Philip Morris(Pakistan) Ltd      12-04-2022   18-04-2022   NIL                            18-04-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd            12-04-2022   19-04-2022   NIL                            19-04-2022
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Ltd           13-04-2022   19-04-2022   90%(F)         11-04-2022      19-04-2022
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                      15-04-2022   19-04-2022   1500%(F)       13-04-2022      19-04-2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                     13-04-2022   20-04-2022   NIL                            20-04-2022
Tri-Pack Films Ltd               14-04-2022   20-04-2022   130%(F)        12-04-2022      20-04-2022
Atlas Insurance Ltd              14-04-2022   21-04-2022   45%(F),10%B    12-04-2022      21-04-2022
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd                   14-04-2022   21-04-2022   200%(F)        12-04-2022      21-04-2022
Pakistan Tobacco
Company Ltd                      15-04-2022   21-04-2022   280%(F)        13-04-2022      21-04-2022
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd      15-04-2022   21-04-2022   NIL                            21-04-2022
BIPL Securities Ltd              15-04-2022   21-04-2022   5%(F)          13-04-2022      21-04-2022
TPL Insurance Ltd                18-04-2022   25-04-2022   NIL                            25-04-2022
Bata Pakistan Ltd                19-04-2022   25-04-2022   NIL                            25-04-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd     19-04-2022   25-04-2022   70%(F)         15-04-2022      25-04-2022
Lalpir Power Ltd                 19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                            26-04-2022
SME Leasing Ltd                  19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                            26-04-2022
Pakgen Power Ltd                 19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                            26-04-2022
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd                  20-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                            26-04-2022
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                      21-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                            28-04-2022
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd           22-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                            28-04-2022
Adamjee Insurance
Company Ltd                      22-04-2022   28-04-2022   15%(F)         20-04-2022      28-04-2022
Century Insurance
Company Ltd                      22-04-2022   28-04-2022   22.5%(F),      20-04-2022      28-04-2022
                                                           10% B
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

