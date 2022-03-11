ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
ASL 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.72%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.66%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.3%)
FNEL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.24%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.4%)
GTECH 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
KOSM 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
MLCF 34.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
PACE 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
PRL 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
TELE 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.39%)
TPL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.69%)
TPLP 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
UNITY 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.27%)
WAVES 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.23%)
BR100 4,375 Decreased By -19.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,791 Decreased By -150 (-0.94%)
KSE100 43,828 Decreased By -25.6 (-0.06%)
KSE30 17,071 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,298
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,517,512
72324hr
Sindh
571,268
Punjab
503,426
Balochistan
35,427
Islamabad
134,767
KPK
217,857
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Four killed in Malaysia landslide due to ‘unusual’ heavy rains

AFP 11 Mar, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Four people were killed after a massive landslide triggered by “unusual” heavy rains buried their homes in a township outside the Malaysian capital, a senior rescue official said Friday.

Malaysia has been experiencing heavy rains over the past few weeks, which officials and environmentalists say is unusual at this time of year and could be the result of climate change.

Norazam Khamis, the emergency services chief of Selangor state, said the landslide happened in the suburb of Ampang on Thursday.

Australia flood toll rises to 20 as thousands evacuate Sydney

Rescuers, backed by an earth-mover, recovered four dead bodies and a fifth person was rescued alive, Norazam added.

He said torrential rains lasting 30 minutes caused a nearby hill to erode, sending tonnes of soil mixed with water crashing down on a row of houses below.

“It happened so fast,” he told AFP.

“The victims were found buried under about two metres of mud and they could not escape in time.”

The mudflow completely destroyed two houses and damaged almost a dozen other homes, local media reported. Ten vehicles were also damaged.

Norazam described the rains in Selangor, located outside the capital Kuala Lumpur, as “unusual” during what should be the dry season.

“Two to three years ago, it is usually hot during this period,” he said, adding that “climate change could be a contributing factor”.

Meenakshi Raman, president of environmental group Friends of the Earth, told AFP that Malaysia faces more natural calamities.

“With the intensity and frequency of rainfalls we are seeing, we cannot rule out the role climate change is playing,” she said.

Flash floods hit the capital Kuala Lumpur a few days ago after a heavy downpour, turning roads into rivers, damaging hundreds of cars and flooding houses.

heavy rain Malaysia landslide

Comments

1000 characters

Four killed in Malaysia landslide due to ‘unusual’ heavy rains

Ready to provide security to any MNA: Sheikh Rashid

Discos, KE: Nepra approves hike in base tariffs

Pakistan lodges protest with India over 'unprovoked violation of its airspace'

KE reluctant to buy expensive RLNG for PLL

FCA for Jan 2022: Discos allowed hike of Rs5.95 per unit

Tarin identifies major roadblock to development

EPTL says recent explosion caused no major damage

Mismatch in charging interest: PD decides to seek opinion of law ministry

Army has got nothing to do with politics: ISPR

JUI-F MNA among 10 held: Police conduct operation inside Parliament Lodges

Read more stories