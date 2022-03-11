ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
ASC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.63%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.14%)
AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.23%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FFL 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FNEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.82%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.09%)
GGL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.79%)
GTECH 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.85%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.1%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.88%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PRL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.92%)
PTC 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.05%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.92%)
TPLP 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.75%)
TRG 79.20 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.46%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.19%)
WAVES 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.39%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
BR100 4,394 Increased By 105 (2.45%)
BR30 15,941 Increased By 484.1 (3.13%)
KSE100 43,854 Increased By 810.7 (1.88%)
KSE30 17,077 Increased By 328.7 (1.96%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

BoI chief, KSA ambassador discuss economic cooperation

Recorder Report 11 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Muhammad Azfar Ahsan met with Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan here in Islamabad on Thursday.

Both sides shed light on the cordial relations between the two countries and deliberated on ways to further enhance and promote bilateral relations. The BOI chairman briefed the ambassador about the lucrative investment opportunities available in Pakistan with special mention of incentivize priority sectors.

He stressed that the BOI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to facilitate and encourage investment in the country. Ahsan expounded that Pakistan has ample untapped opportunities waiting to be explored in various sectors of the economy.

He added that Pak-Saudi relations are moving in an upward trajectory and Pakistan is really looking forward to facilitate Saudi investors in the country. Malki agreed with the chairman about Pakistan’s massive investment potential. Highlighting the recent positive developments in Pak-Saudi bilateral relations, the ambassador stated that he was confident about substantial economic cooperation between KSA and Pakistan in coming future.

The ambassador underscored that there is room for collaboration between the two countries in areas of trade and investment. He shared that Saudi investors are taking keen interest in investing in several sectors of Pakistan including energy and petroleum, technology, infrastructure etc.

The chairman BOI apprised the ambassador on an upcoming investors’ meet-up being organised by the BOI and requested the ambassador for participation from the Saudi side.

Malki warmly accepted the invitation and assured of maximum assistance from his side. He also mentioned that a group of Saudi investors will soon visit the BOI to formally discuss project proposals and to take this meeting to the next level.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

economic cooperation Muhammad Azfar Ahsan Minister of State Board of Investment (BOI) KSA ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al Malki

Comments

1000 characters

BoI chief, KSA ambassador discuss economic cooperation

Discos, KE: Nepra approves hike in base tariffs

KE reluctant to buy expensive RLNG for PLL

Army has got nothing to do with politics: ISPR

Fawad says army playing its role strictly in accordance with constitution

Bilawal strongly reacts to PM’s diatribe

FCA for Jan 2022: Discos allowed hike of Rs5.95 per unit

Tarin identifies major roadblock to development

EPTL says recent explosion caused no major damage

Mismatch in charging interest: PD decides to seek opinion of law ministry

JUI-F MNA among 10 held: Police conduct operation inside Parliament Lodges

Read more stories