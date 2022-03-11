BoI chief, KSA ambassador discuss economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Muhammad Azfar Ahsan met with Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan here in Islamabad on Thursday.

Both sides shed light on the cordial relations between the two countries and deliberated on ways to further enhance and promote bilateral relations. The BOI chairman briefed the ambassador about the lucrative investment opportunities available in Pakistan with special mention of incentivize priority sectors.

He stressed that the BOI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to facilitate and encourage investment in the country. Ahsan expounded that Pakistan has ample untapped opportunities waiting to be explored in various sectors of the economy.

He added that Pak-Saudi relations are moving in an upward trajectory and Pakistan is really looking forward to facilitate Saudi investors in the country. Malki agreed with the chairman about Pakistan’s massive investment potential. Highlighting the recent positive developments in Pak-Saudi bilateral relations, the ambassador stated that he was confident about substantial economic cooperation between KSA and Pakistan in coming future.

The ambassador underscored that there is room for collaboration between the two countries in areas of trade and investment. He shared that Saudi investors are taking keen interest in investing in several sectors of Pakistan including energy and petroleum, technology, infrastructure etc.

The chairman BOI apprised the ambassador on an upcoming investors’ meet-up being organised by the BOI and requested the ambassador for participation from the Saudi side.

Malki warmly accepted the invitation and assured of maximum assistance from his side. He also mentioned that a group of Saudi investors will soon visit the BOI to formally discuss project proposals and to take this meeting to the next level.

