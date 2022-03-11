KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 85,069 tonnes of cargo comprising 46,062 tonnes of import cargo and 39,007 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 46,062 comprised of 34,921 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,322 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,878 tonnes of Urea and 46,062 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 39,007 tonnes comprised of 27,514 tonnes of containerized cargo, 353 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,712 tonnes of Bulk Cement, 353 tonnes of Rice and 3,200 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 4086 containers comprising of 2297 containers import and 1789 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 865 of 20’s and 646 of 40’s loaded while 08 of 20’s and 66 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 689 of 20’s and 279 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 271 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 03 ships namely, Geum Gang, Arman 10 and Kota Padang have berth at Karachi Port.

Nearly 04 ships namely, African Blackbird, Uru Bhum, Hoanh Son Sky and Sea Fortune sailed out from Karachi Port on Thursday.

About 08 ships namely, MT Karachi, Scot Bayern, X-Press Bardsey, Bos Lina, Oceana Moong, STI Gratitude, Xin Pu Dong and Marianne Danica were expected to reach at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by 11 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, S Trooper, KW Weipa, Ikaria and Xpress Bardsey left the Port on Thursday morning, while three more ships, CP Shenzhen, MSC Malin and Nord Spring are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 186,902 tonnes, comprising 119,503 tonnes imports cargo and 67,399 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,797 Containers (1,964 TEUs Imports and 2,833 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships, EM Astoria, Sea Fortune, Chemroute Pegasus and Rong Lin Wan & another ship ‘Fuwairit’ carrying Containers, Chemicals, Mogas and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, EVTL, FOTCO and PGPCL on Thursday, 10th March, while another containers ship ‘MSC Ellen’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 11th March-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022