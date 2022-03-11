ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
ASC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.63%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.14%)
AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.23%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FFL 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FNEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.82%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.09%)
GGL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.79%)
GTECH 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.85%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.1%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.88%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PRL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.92%)
PTC 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.05%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.92%)
TPLP 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.75%)
TRG 79.20 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.46%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.19%)
WAVES 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.39%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
BR100 4,394 Increased By 105 (2.45%)
BR30 15,941 Increased By 484.1 (3.13%)
KSE100 43,854 Increased By 810.7 (1.88%)
KSE30 17,077 Increased By 328.7 (1.96%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street drops as inflation data cements rate hike bets

Reuters 11 Mar, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Thursday, with technology stocks leading the declines after data showed consumer prices surged in February, cementing the case for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The Labor Department’s report showed consumer prices shot up 7.9% year-on-year, the sharpest annual spike in 40 years.

While the numbers matched economists’ expectations, investors feared that inflation would accelerate further in the coming months as Russia’s war against Ukraine drives up the costs of oil and other commodities.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors declined, with technology , down 1.9%, falling the most after leading a Wall Street rally in the previous session. Chipmakers fell 2.2%.

Energy shares rose 1.2% after taking a breather on Wednesday.

“Bottom line is inflation is elevated and there’s more to come,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

“I was looking for inflation to peak in the second quarter but now that depends on oil. Perhaps we won’t see any relief until the end of the year.”

Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week said he would back a quarter point rate increase when the US central bank meets next week and would be “prepared to move more aggressively” later, if inflation does not abate as fast as expected.

Traders now see a 95% probability of a 25-basis-point hike by the Fed in its March meeting.

Big banks fell, with Citigroup down 2.1%.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it was closing its operations in Russia, becoming the first major Wall Street bank to exit the country following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, talks between Russia and Ukraine yielded no progress as the war entered the third week on Thursday.

At 09:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 246.12 points, or 0.74%, at 33,040.13, the S&P 500 was down 39.51 points, or 0.92%, at 4,238.37, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 190.70 points, or 1.44%, at 13,064.84.

Megacap growth stocks Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms and Tesla Inc all slipped more than 1%, while Nvidia Corp and Apple Inc dropped over 2.5% each. Shares of Amazon.com Inc jumped 4.8% after its board approved a 20-for-1 split of the e-commerce giant’s common stock and authorized a $10 billion buyback plan.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers 2.71-to-1 on the NYSE and 3.10-to-1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and 79 new lows.

Wall Street Jerome Powell Technology stocks S&P sectors Energy shares

Comments

Comments are closed.

Wall Street drops as inflation data cements rate hike bets

Discos, KE: Nepra approves hike in base tariffs

KE reluctant to buy expensive RLNG for PLL

Army has got nothing to do with politics: ISPR

Fawad says army playing its role strictly in accordance with constitution

Bilawal strongly reacts to PM’s diatribe

FCA for Jan 2022: Discos allowed hike of Rs5.95 per unit

Tarin identifies major roadblock to development

EPTL says recent explosion caused no major damage

Mismatch in charging interest: PD decides to seek opinion of law ministry

JUI-F MNA among 10 held: Police conduct operation inside Parliament Lodges

Read more stories