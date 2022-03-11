ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

11 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (March 10, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
315,077,211           184,528,328         8,430,086,383           5,200,594,932
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)     766,823,716     (1,159,764,984)      (392,941,268)
Local Individuals          6,326,990,202     (6,295,305,657)         31,684,544
Local Corporates           3,652,708,643     (3,291,451,920)        361,256,724
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

