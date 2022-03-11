KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (March 10, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
315,077,211 184,528,328 8,430,086,383 5,200,594,932
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 766,823,716 (1,159,764,984) (392,941,268)
Local Individuals 6,326,990,202 (6,295,305,657) 31,684,544
Local Corporates 3,652,708,643 (3,291,451,920) 361,256,724
===============================================================================
