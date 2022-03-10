ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
BAP to file no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Balochistan: Buledi

  • The party's parliamentary leader says Bizenjo's government led to bad governance and unrest in province
BR Web Desk 10 Mar, 2022

The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has decided to bring a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the party’s parliamentary leader in the Balochistan Assembly Zahoor Buledi announced on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Buledi said that the party was in consultation with its allies to bring a no-confidence motion against the chief minister’s “corrupt and incompetent” government that has led to bad governance, unrest, and restlessness in the province.

The development comes days after the joint opposition submitted a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Khan in the National Assembly.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo elected new Balochistan CM

The opposition also filed a requisition notice seeking a session of the lower house of the Parliament to table the no-trust move.

However, in order to make the no-confidence motion against the prime minister successful, the joint opposition requires the support of 172 MNAs.

Note that Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, also a BAP member, was elected Chief Minister Balochistan unopposed on October 29, 2021, days after Jam Kamal Khan stepped down from the post in order to avoid a no-trust motion from estranged party members.

Bizenjo secured 39 votes out of 64 members who were eligible to vote in the election.

The votes in his favour were cast by members of the BAP and its allies in the provincial government, while one vote was cast from a member of the opposition.

