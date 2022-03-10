Supreme Court issues notice to PM Imran on Ayaz Sadiq's petition

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case related to the de-seating of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Ayaz Sadiq from the NA-122 constituency.

An election tribunal in 2015 had invalidated Sadiq's election victory from Lahore's NA-122 constituency in the 2013 general elections.

The tribunal had termed the election result as null and void. The ruling that declared the election on NA-122 null and void had stated that 23,000 ballot papers neither bore official stamp by the polling staff nor did they carry their signatures. According to the verdict's details, 377 ballot papers had no thumb impression of the voters.

Sadiq had defeated Imran Khan in the 2013 general elections from NA-122 after which the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman had challenged the results.

During the hearing today, the apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the case was related to the 2013 elections, adding that the period of those polls had ended.

Responding to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarks, Sadiq's lawyer said his client was fined unjustly.

Sadiq, who was also present during the hearing, said that rigging allegations against him in the case were unjust.

After the completion of arguments, the apex court issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan, Nadra, and the prime minister and sought their responses.