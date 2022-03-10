ANL 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.73%)
Vote on no-trust motion: PML-N urges Speaker to convene NA session ‘immediately’

Ali Hussain Updated 10 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has asked speaker National Assembly to immediately call a session of the House on the requisition of the opposition for the voting on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, a day after the joint opposition submitted the no-trust motion along with the requisition to the National Assembly Secretariat.

Speaking at a news conference, PML-N secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the speaker is bound to call the National Assembly session within 14 days upon receiving the requisition, adding that the president has no role in summoning the session when a requisition is submitted by the opposition.

She alleged that the government is making efforts to delay the summoning of the session with an alleged objective to buy more time for influencing the parliamentarians to prevent them from voting for the no-confidence motion.

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM

“Morally, the session should have summoned on Wednesday, a day after the requisition for voting on the no-confidence motion was submitted. If they are not worried and think that they have the required numbers, then the session of the National Assembly should be summoned immediately and even on Thursday (today)”, she demanded.

Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Wednesday speech, in which he stated that his “gun” was pointed at PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari as his “first target” who has been under his “radar for a long time now”, Marriyum termed the premier’s remarks as a statement by a “defeated” person.

“From today’s speech, good news has now also been given to the people that he [the PM] has accepted his defeat. The speech also reflects that it’s now the “death to his politics” the way he was threatening everyone”, she said.

Responding to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement about alleged “foreign hands” behind the opposition’s move, she asked whether the skyrocketing inflation, sugar prices, wheat prices, power tariff, gas prices increases is a foreign conspiracy? “It’s not a foreign conspiracy, but a no-confidence [against PM] by the people. Your allies are now parting ways with you, whether it’s a foreign conspiracy?” she further asked.

“There has been a war going on in the West [Russia-Ukraine]. Do you think, the US president has left all his important engagements and is floating a conspiracy about how to remove Buzdar and Imran Khan. One can only feel sorry for such a state of mind to have”, she added.

She maintained that the PM Khan and his party in the foreign funding case, is reluctant to give a response in millions of dollars and billions of rupees, allegedly the PTI has received from 349 companies and 88 foreign individuals.

