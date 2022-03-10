PM using ‘unethical’ language against opposition leaders: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) reacted on the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that he used “unethical language” against the opposition’s political leadership which is condemnable.

Addressing a news conference, PPP leader and former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf said that Imran Khan is the prime minister of 220 million people and he should avoid use of such “derogatory language”.

He said that the PPP could also respond to him in the same language. He said that the prime minister’s language about Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Nawaz Sharif, and other leaders has dejected the hearts of their followers.

He claimed that the prime minister is using unethical language out of frustration. He said that the people do not like such language. He said that the people have become fed up with Imran Khan.

He said that a prime minister should show tolerance and show moral character. Meanwhile, Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman commented on the Prime Minister’s speech and said, “It seems as though a new wave of panic has swept over the PTI government due to the revolutionary and game-changing Awami March led by Chairman Bilawal; so much so that Imran Khan Niazi has resorted to using reprehensible language against the opposition.

“This behaviour by the premier of a country is not only an embarrassment but further proves and validates the need for the no-trust motion that the Opposition rightfully submitted to the National Assembly last night at the behest of the entire nation,” she said in a statement.

She continued, “The government has reached new lows by “threatening the life” of former president, Asif Ali Zardari. It appears the self-imposed, ill-fitting moniker of “Captaan” must be retired soon if the PM continues on the path of such condemnable statements and the title of “target killer” may be more befitting.

It would benefit the government to consider holding their own members accountable for their corrupt practices before they make a statement on Asif Ali Zardari, who has spent 12 years in prison without ever asking for special treatment despite his completely baseless arrest, which was made without any evidence or convictions.”

