Pakistan

Sarwar advises PTI leadership to hold talks with Tareen, Aleem

Recorder Report 10 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Advising the PTI leadership to hold talks with Jahangir Khan Tarin and Abdul Aleem Khan, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Wednesday that it is responsibility of the leadership, to keep the party united.

“As long as Usman Buzdar has the support of Prime Minister, party members and allies, he (Buzdar) will remain the Chief Minister. Prime Minister Imran Khan has the power to remove and appoint anyone. It is the responsibility of the opposition to gather the 172 members in the no-confidence motion against the prime minister. There should be no horse-trading, as it is detrimental to democracy”, the governor said while talking to media after the inauguration of an exhibition, here at Expo Center on Wednesday.

The governor maintained that the PTI always take decisions by keeping the interest of the country supreme, due to successful economic policies of the government, the economic sector is not only strengthening in Pakistan but also the international economic institutions are acknowledging this development.

He said the government is extending full support to foreign investors for making investment in Pakistan resulting foreign investment in Pakistan is increasing in every sector.

Answering a question, Sarwar said that it is the right of the opposition to bring no confidence motion but the opposition should not involve in horse-trading being detrimental to democracy. “We believe in rule of law and democracy, whatever happens in accordance with the Constitution and law in a democratic way, no one can object to it”, he said. Replying to another question about Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan, the governor maintained that the party is like a family and differences within the party are harmful to the party.

