PM Kamyab Jawan & FWBL organize ‘Kamyab Khatoon Convention’

KARACHI: Kamyab Jawan’s youth entrepreneurship scheme has disbursed 3 billion worth of loans to women entrepreneurs across the country. These loans will empower the women of this country and will also create employment under all these businesses generated. 46 crore rupees have been awarded to women entrepreneurs in the Agriculture sector.

The women in business have received 25 crore rupees to either initiate their business or to expand, said Usman Dar SAPM while expressing his views on the event of the Kamyab Khatoon Convention held in the Convention Centre Islamabad in collaboration with the First Women bank to mark the International Women’s Day. The Kamyab Khatoon is a special initiative of the Kamyab Jawan Pakistan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme.

Dr Arif Alvi President of Pakistan and Ms. Samina Alvi were the Chief Guests. FWBL as the pioneer of women banking in Pakistan will, with renewed commitment, work towards the cause of financial empowerment for those in need. We will continue to explore initiatives and ideas that facilitate us in our mission, FWBL President & CEO stated in a message displayed on the occasion. Sima Jamil Deputy Governor SBP, Dr Sania Nishter, Ms.Zartaj Gul also spoke on the occasion.

