ANL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.65%)
ASC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
AVN 88.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.61%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
GGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.23%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.17%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
MLCF 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.72%)
PACE 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.56%)
PIBTL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.06%)
PRL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.96%)
TELE 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.15%)
TPL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.56%)
TPLP 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.64%)
TREET 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.79%)
TRG 76.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.8%)
UNITY 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.31%)
WAVES 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
YOUW 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
BR100 4,289 Decreased By -6.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 15,457 Increased By 100.7 (0.66%)
KSE100 43,043 Increased By 122.5 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,748 Increased By 72.6 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
PM Kamyab Jawan & FWBL organize ‘Kamyab Khatoon Convention’

Press Release 10 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Kamyab Jawan’s youth entrepreneurship scheme has disbursed 3 billion worth of loans to women entrepreneurs across the country. These loans will empower the women of this country and will also create employment under all these businesses generated. 46 crore rupees have been awarded to women entrepreneurs in the Agriculture sector.

The women in business have received 25 crore rupees to either initiate their business or to expand, said Usman Dar SAPM while expressing his views on the event of the Kamyab Khatoon Convention held in the Convention Centre Islamabad in collaboration with the First Women bank to mark the International Women’s Day. The Kamyab Khatoon is a special initiative of the Kamyab Jawan Pakistan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme.

Dr Arif Alvi President of Pakistan and Ms. Samina Alvi were the Chief Guests. FWBL as the pioneer of women banking in Pakistan will, with renewed commitment, work towards the cause of financial empowerment for those in need. We will continue to explore initiatives and ideas that facilitate us in our mission, FWBL President & CEO stated in a message displayed on the occasion. Sima Jamil Deputy Governor SBP, Dr Sania Nishter, Ms.Zartaj Gul also spoke on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

