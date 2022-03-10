ANL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.65%)
PDWP approves two development schemes

Recorder Report 10 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of primary & secondary healthcare and urban development sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 2,544.88 million.

These schemes were approved in the 66th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 here on Wednesday. The meeting was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included establishment of General Hospital at Chak No. 224/RB, Faisalabad, at the cost of Rs. 2,044.398 million and water supply scheme UC Lakhan, UC Mori Ghazan and UC Dhamial Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs. 500.482 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

