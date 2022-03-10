KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (March 09, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
229,293,153 132,307,809 7,387,250,910 4,425,203,647
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 556,268,588 (705,573,334) (149,304,745)
Local Individuals 5,239,967,713 (5,527,022,375) (287,054,662)
Local Corporates 3,222,310,660 -2,785,951,252 436,359,407
