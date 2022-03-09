ANL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.54%)
ASC 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.78%)
ASL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
AVN 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
FNEL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
GGL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.99%)
GTECH 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.21%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.05%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.01%)
MLCF 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.26%)
PACE 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5%)
PIBTL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.21%)
PRL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.46%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 31.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.75%)
TELE 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.42%)
TPL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-8.32%)
TPLP 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.64%)
TREET 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.64%)
TRG 76.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.6%)
UNITY 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.46%)
WAVES 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.3%)
BR100 4,309 Increased By 13.1 (0.3%)
BR30 15,508 Increased By 151.6 (0.99%)
KSE100 43,060 Increased By 140 (0.33%)
KSE30 16,762 Increased By 87.2 (0.52%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,287
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,150
75824hr
Sindh
570,688
Punjab
503,128
Balochistan
35,399
Islamabad
134,700
KPK
217,503
World heading for 1973-type energy shock: French minister

AFP 09 Mar, 2022

PARIS: The spike in energy prices caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine will produce effects comparable to the 1973 oil shock, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire warned on Wednesday.

The current energy crisis was “comparable in intensity, in brutality, to the oil shock of 1973,” Le Maire told a conference in Paris.

“In 1973, as you know, the response caused an inflationary shock, leading central banks to massively increase their rates, which killed off growth,” Le Maire added.

“This has a name: stagflation, and it’s precisely what we want to avoid in 2022.”

The first oil shock in the early 1970s was caused by the Yom Kippur war when Egyptian and Syrian forces launched an offensive against Israel.

Six Arab members of the OPEC oil cartel declared an embargo on exports to countries supporting Israel, notably the United States.

They quadrupled the oil price to $11.65 a barrel, provoking recessions in Western countries and steep inflation.

European wholesale gas and crude oil have rocketed to record, or near-record prices this week due to supply fears linked to Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

The United States and Britain announced Tuesday they were cutting off Russian energy imports in response to the war, triggering another surge in prices.

The price of Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up at almost $130 per barrel on Wednesday.

United States Bruno Le Maire OPEC Brent crude oil price energy prices Yom Kippur Syrian forces

