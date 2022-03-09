ANL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.72%)
ASC 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.6%)
ASL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
AVN 87.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.39%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
FFL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
FNEL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.67%)
GTECH 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.01%)
MLCF 31.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PACE 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5%)
PIBTL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.21%)
PRL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.72%)
PTC 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.5%)
TELE 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.58%)
TPL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-9.18%)
TPLP 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.64%)
TREET 30.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-4.36%)
TRG 76.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.4%)
UNITY 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.35%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.3%)
BR100 4,306 Increased By 10.1 (0.24%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 142.8 (0.93%)
KSE100 43,092 Increased By 171.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 16,778 Increased By 102.8 (0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,287
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,150
75824hr
Sindh
570,688
Punjab
503,128
Balochistan
35,399
Islamabad
134,700
KPK
217,503
Iran’s chief nuclear talks negotiator returns to Vienna

Reuters 09 Mar, 2022

DUBAI: Iran’s chief negotiator in nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna, Ali Bagheri Kani, returned to the Austrian capital on Wednesday morning after consultations in Tehran, Iranian semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The 2015 deal that lifted sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear programme is within touching distance of being restored after eleven months of talks.

But the negotiations have been complicated by a last-minute demand from Russia for guarantees from the United States that Western sanctions targeting Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine would not affect its business with Iran.

Western powers on Tuesday warned Russia against wrecking the almost completed deal on bringing the United States and Iran back into compliance with the accord.

The talks’ coordinator, Enrique Mora of the European Union, said on Monday the time had come for political decisions to be taken to end the negotiations.

