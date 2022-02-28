ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran rejects deadline, ‘politically motivated’ claims in nuclear talks

Reuters 28 Feb, 2022

DUBAI: Iran said on Sunday it will not accept any deadline set by the West to revive its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and wants “politically motivated” claims by UN watchdog IAEA about Tehran’s nuclear work to be dropped, Iranian state TV reported.

“We have answered the agency’s (IAEA) questions or politically motivated claims ... that we think were baseless. These dossiers should be closed,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said, according to state TV’s website.

Among sticking points in the indirect talks between Iran and the United States to revive the 2015 nuclear deal appear to be questions about uranium traces found by the IAEA at old but undeclared sites in Iran.

“Iran accepts no deadlines,” Khatibzadeh said, in apparent reaction to media reports that the United States had set a deadline for the nuclear talks in the Austrian capital Vienna.

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani will return to Vienna on Sunday evening for the talks, the official IRNA news agency reported. Bagheri Kani, who flew to Tehran last week for consultations with Iranian officials, will “pursue the negotiations with a clear agenda aimed at resolving” the remaining issues, IRNA said.

Iran has made clear it wants an end to the oil and banking sanctions that are hurting its economy, while insisting also on the lifting of human rights and terrorism-related curbs.

On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Tehran was ready to “immediately conclude” a deal in talks to revive its 2015 nuclear accord with world powers if Western powers show real will.

Ambirabdollahin is due on Tuesday to report to the Iranian parliament on the progress of the talks, local media said.

On Friday, a senior U.S. State Department official said negotiators had made significant progress in the past week or so on reviving the deal but very tough issues remained.

The pact was abandoned in 2018 by then-U.S. President Donald Trump, who also reimposed extensive sanctions on Iran. The deal between Iran and world powers limited Tehran’s enrichment of uranium to make it harder for it to develop material for nuclear weapons, if it chose to, in return for a lifting of international sanctions against Tehran. Other parties to the deal - Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia - have shuttled between the two sides during the Vienna talks.

IAEA Saeed Khatibzadeh Iran nuclear talks nuclear deal talks Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Comments

Comments are closed.

Iran rejects deadline, ‘politically motivated’ claims in nuclear talks

Rashid says opposition still indecisive

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

FTO’s recommendations: FBR’s IT-Wing to undergo security audit

Ukraine: remaining 700 Pakistanis being evacuated

Extension of GSP Plus status: EU representative, diplomat vow support

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Karachi’s air quality worsening

PKR ends lower

Ukraine says will not 'capitulate' at Russia talks

Hafeez's all-round show hands Lahore Qalandars their maiden PSL title

Read more stories